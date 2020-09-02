Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $64,000 Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,955,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,401,000 after buying an additional 682,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,139,000 after purchasing an additional 584,351 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $24,834,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in M&T Bank by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 751,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,711,000 after purchasing an additional 229,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 22.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 870,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,009,000 after acquiring an additional 160,158 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

MTB stock opened at $103.56 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average of $111.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

