Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $160,000 Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 821.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Waters were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Waters by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $212.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.26. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,285,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,481. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.22.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

