Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $143,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,445,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,213,009,000 after purchasing an additional 402,678 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,527,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $567,673,000 after acquiring an additional 548,721 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,321,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $462,784,000 after purchasing an additional 289,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $453,228,000 after purchasing an additional 91,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,733,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $411,636,000 after purchasing an additional 229,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $91.27 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

