Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $125,000 Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 64.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,333,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK opened at $187.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.03 and a 200 day moving average of $164.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $192.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total value of $5,115,431.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,583,709.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

