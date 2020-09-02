Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $102,000 Stock Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 178.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Trane were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $120.20 on Wednesday. Trane has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.15.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. Trane’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus downgraded Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

In other Trane news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,458 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

