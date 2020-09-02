Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stock Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 2,491.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 412.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Robert Eckert purchased 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $497,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $41.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

