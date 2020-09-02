Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,009 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,368,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,211 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,460,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,844,000 after purchasing an additional 187,476 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,068,000 after purchasing an additional 49,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

