Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 29.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 40.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

NYSE:HIG opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

