Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 635 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 186.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in FMC were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the second quarter worth about $50,936,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 120.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 715,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,306,000 after purchasing an additional 391,223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FMC by 149.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,079,000 after purchasing an additional 361,273 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in FMC by 41.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 559,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in FMC by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 686,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,118,000 after purchasing an additional 161,533 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.35.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FMC opened at $110.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $112.45.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

