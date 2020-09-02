Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires Shares of 534 Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 81.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 33.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after buying an additional 81,624 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Okta by 201.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Okta by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Okta from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Truist raised their target price on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.75.

OKTA opened at $224.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.16 and a beta of 0.96. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $228.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.02.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $276,202.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,741.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total value of $7,535,449.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879 over the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

