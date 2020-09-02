Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 825 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in First Solar were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Solar by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,072 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 16.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 195.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,711.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,341,522 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

