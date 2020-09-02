Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 2,440 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 271.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in UGI were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. FMR LLC increased its position in UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UGI by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 21,816 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 428.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in UGI by 35.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

NYSE:UGI opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $337,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski bought 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,248 shares of company stock worth $604,580. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.