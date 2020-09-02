Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 1,333 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 919.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGIO. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,644,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

AGIO stock opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 12.98. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $56.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.49% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

