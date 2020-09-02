Citigroup Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $105.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.61. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

