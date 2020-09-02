Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 126,933 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126,933 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $122.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $152.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.86.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Argus lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.53.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

