Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.42 Million Stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 420.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,249 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Flowserve by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,244,000 after purchasing an additional 197,412 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Flowserve by 43.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 24,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Cowen downgraded Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Flowserve stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27. Flowserve Corp has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $51.25.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.24. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $924.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

