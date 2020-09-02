Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Up 133.3% in August

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the July 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ASMVY opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $45.56.

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Surface Mount Technology Solutions, and Materials.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.