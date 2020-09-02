Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Up 22.2%

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) rose 22.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 102,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 419,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chinanet Online stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Chinanet Online at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinanet Online

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

