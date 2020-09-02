Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. TheStreet downgraded Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Childrens Place stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.85. Childrens Place has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $95.53.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Childrens Place news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the 1st quarter worth $443,000.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

