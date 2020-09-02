CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Shares Gap Down to $0.37

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.34. CHF Solutions shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 30,828 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHFS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CHF Solutions in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 285.45% and a negative return on equity of 295.29%. As a group, analysts expect that CHF Solutions Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of CHF Solutions by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

