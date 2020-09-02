Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Chemed by 946.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 130,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,447,000 after purchasing an additional 117,854 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 3,980.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 71,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 69,984 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,635,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth $24,282,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Chemed by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,730,000 after purchasing an additional 40,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.18, for a total value of $684,273.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total transaction of $4,003,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,323,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,520 shares of company stock worth $5,687,394. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHE opened at $514.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $495.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.96. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $330.01 and a 1 year high of $521.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.66. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.