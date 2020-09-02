Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,689 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 26.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 117,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 13.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 146.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 256,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 152,541 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBCT. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $17.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.87 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

