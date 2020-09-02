Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 2,269 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,006 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 332.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 65.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

