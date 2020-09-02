CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CF Industries by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,350,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 295,958 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 45.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 20.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.16. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.54.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cfra lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

