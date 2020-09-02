Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.19

Shares of Century Global Commodities Corp (TSE:CNT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 41500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.82.

About Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT)

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It focuses on exploring iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises 6 mineral licenses, which includes a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Century Global Commodities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Global Commodities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.