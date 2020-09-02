Centrus Energy’s (LEU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Centrus Energy (NASDAQ:LEU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

