Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,281 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.48% of Central Garden & Pet worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CENTA shares. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

