Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) Receives C$7.16 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

TSE CVE opened at C$6.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$14.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.66 billion. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$388,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 366,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,371,680.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

