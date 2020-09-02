Celer Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.74 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, Binance and TOKOK. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $37.01 million and $8.74 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00041830 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.22 or 0.05629804 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00035997 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,943,227,973 tokens. Celer Network's official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network's official message board is medium.com/celer-network

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, TOKOK, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

