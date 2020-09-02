Ccore (CCO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, Ccore has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Ccore has a total market cap of $8,754.78 and approximately $18.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00128459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00207091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.97 or 0.01597028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00173398 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00162596 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

