CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Position Increased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,916,000 after acquiring an additional 834,646 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,065.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 894,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,447,000 after buying an additional 817,725 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its position in CBRE Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,152,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,862,000 after acquiring an additional 762,310 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,233,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,531,000 after acquiring an additional 505,883 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,672,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,498,000 after acquiring an additional 469,544 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group stock opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,043,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,776,447.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $887,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,482.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,696 shares of company stock worth $3,958,254 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.