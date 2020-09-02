CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CTAM) Short Interest Up 1,350.0% in August

CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CTAM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CTAM opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $6.99.

About CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH

A.M. Castle & Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty metals distribution company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company distributes engineered specialty grades and alloys of metals, as well as offers specialized processing services. Its products include alloy, aluminum, nickel, stainless steel, carbon, and titanium in plate, sheet, extrusions, round bar, hexagon bar, square and flat bar, tubing, and coil forms.

