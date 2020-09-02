Caspian (CSP) One Day Volume Tops $198,735.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Caspian token can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $198,735.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00041830 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $640.22 or 0.05629804 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00035997 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

