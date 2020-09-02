Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.14. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bank and Trust.

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CARE opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. Carter Bank and Trust has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

