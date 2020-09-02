Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 192 ($2.51).

CAPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Lane acquired 79,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £102,765 ($134,280.67).

Shares of CAPC stock opened at GBX 128 ($1.67) on Wednesday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 120.40 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 275 ($3.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 136.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 164.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.