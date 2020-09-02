Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Down to $6.46

Shares of Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $5.64. Cango shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 203 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CANG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cango from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Cango alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $869.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Cango had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 18.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Cango Inc – will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cango stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.