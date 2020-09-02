Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $327.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE:CP opened at $295.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.24. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $302.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.