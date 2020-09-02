Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Position Boosted by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 901.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 135.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 665.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

