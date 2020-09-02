Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.11 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

CAL stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. Caleres has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $24.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Caleres from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

