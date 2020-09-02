BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 171.63 ($2.24).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BT.A shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 108 ($1.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Simon Lowth sold 24,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35), for a total transaction of £25,169.08 ($32,887.86). Also, insider Ian Cheshire bought 19,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £24,753.96 ($32,345.43). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 119,646 shares of company stock valued at $14,025,396.

LON BT.A opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.40. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12-month low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 212.25 ($2.77). The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion and a PE ratio of 5.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.06.

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

