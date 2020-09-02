BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the July 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BCUCY opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

