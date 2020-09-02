Brokerages Set Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Target Price at $37.67

Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,500 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $147,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $83,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,510 shares of company stock worth $1,470,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Quanterix by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTRX opened at $35.36 on Friday. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

