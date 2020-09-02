Brokerages Set Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT at $109.68

Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.68.

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Match Group stock opened at $115.75 on Friday. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.50. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $5,831,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,985,304.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $44,673,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 576,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,146,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 616,541 shares of company stock worth $62,318,273. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

