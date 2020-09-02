Brokerages Set Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) PT at €0.99

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €0.99 ($1.16).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HDD. Independent Research set a €0.54 ($0.64) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Baader Bank set a €0.70 ($0.82) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €0.85 ($1.00) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

ETR:HDD opened at €0.61 ($0.71) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 1-year low of €0.48 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of €1.38 ($1.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €0.67.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

