Brokerages Set Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Price Target at $5.50

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

NYSE TV opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $961.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.58 million. Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 79.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

