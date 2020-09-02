Brokerages Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Price Target at $17.58

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of CNK stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $39.81.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 730.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,053 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,174.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,516,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,210 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,710,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4,346.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 779,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 761,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.