Brokerages Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target at $78.89

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLS. BidaskClub cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 328.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 474,646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,463,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,407,000 after acquiring an additional 362,908 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2,735.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 313,546 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,486,000 after acquiring an additional 300,973 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 384.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 332,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 263,468 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $68.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

