Brokerages Set ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Target Price at $14.78

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANGI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 76,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $912,803.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 251,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $3,575,236.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,732,745 shares of company stock valued at $24,193,226. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 15.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,923,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 257,186 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth approximately $11,482,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth approximately $13,011,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 125.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 249,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 138,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth approximately $27,900,000. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 346.88 and a beta of 2.12. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.65%. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

