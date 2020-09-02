Brokerages Expect Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.16). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million.

CSII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

In other news, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $93,073.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,895.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,200 shares of company stock worth $135,200 and sold 8,731 shares worth $279,300. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 24.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 183.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $31.99 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

