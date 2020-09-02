British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 461.60 ($6.03).

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLND shares. Barclays cut their price objective on British Land from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on British Land from GBX 455 ($5.95) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on British Land from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on British Land from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 475 ($6.21) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

In other British Land news, insider Simon Carter acquired 9,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £37,056.06 ($48,420.31). Also, insider Chris Grigg acquired 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £363.88 ($475.47) per share, for a total transaction of £14,919.08 ($19,494.42). Insiders purchased 11,975 shares of company stock worth $6,054,218 over the last quarter.

LON:BLND opened at GBX 350.60 ($4.58) on Wednesday. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 309.40 ($4.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 649.40 ($8.49). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 366.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 399.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.19.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

